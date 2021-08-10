Russia’s top female handball player Dmitriyeva plans career pause upon return from Tokyo

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Daria Dmitriyeva, the captain of the Russian national women’s handball team, announced a decision on Tuesday to put on hold her sports career following the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"I just want to take a pause and hope that everyone will understand me," Dmitriyeva said on air of Russia’s sports television channel Match-TV. "I plan to settle this decision with my club as well."

"The decision is connected with my emotional exhaustion," Dmitriyeva continued

"I have been also haunted by my previously sustained injuries. It was a difficult season as I had been suffering from a partially ruptured posterior cruciate ligament, which I finally got ruptured [during the Games]," she added.

At the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, which concluded last Sunday, the national women’s handball team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) took the silver after losing in the final match to the national squad of France. The team of the Russian female handball players is the gold medal winning squad of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

Besides winning the gold of the 2016 Olympics and the silver of 2020 Olympics, 26-year-old Dmitriyeva is also the silver medal winner of the 2018 European Championship. Playing for her CSKA club, Dmitriyeva is a four-time winner of the Russian club championships (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2021).

Following the defeat in the final of the 2020 Olympic match against France, Russian handball player Polina Kuznetsova announced a decision to wrap up her sports career, while her teammate Anna Vyakhireva stated a decision to take a pause in her sports career.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The team of Russian athletes finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 71 Olympic medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo included 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. Additionally, the national anthem of Russia was under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan and so ROC athletes received their gold medals to the tune of the First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.