ATP St. Petersburg tournament postponed until late October

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The ATP St. Petersburg tournament has been officially rescheduled until October 25-31, the ATP reports.

The competition was initially supposed to take place on September 20-26, this spot in the calendar is now taken by the tournament in Nur-Sultan.

Moreover, the Shanghai Masters which was planned for October 10-17 is also cancelled for the second year running due to the unfavorable coronavirus situation. Earlier, the WTA informed that its tournaments in Japan and China had been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Moscow’s Kremlin Cup will be held as previously planned, on October 18-24.

Russia’s Andrey Rublev won the previous edition of ATP 250 St. Petersburg.