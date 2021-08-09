Russian top diplomat Lavrov says attempts to politicize sports are senseless

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian athletes at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have proved that all attempts to politicize sports are senseless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Speaking at a greeting meeting in Moscow of the Russian team of Olympic medalists, who returned to the Russian capital from Tokyo earlier in the day, Lavrov said: "You have displayed your professionalism, dedication and your utmost drive for the victories."

"You have proved once again, that recent words of our President [Vladimir Putin] about attempts to politicize sports, to politicize Olympics, are senseless, when such people as you stand firm protecting the honor of their country."

The Russian foreign minister also pointed to outstanding results of Russian athletes at the Games in Tokyo, which entailed a surprise reaction from around the globe, because multiple attempts were previously in force to undermine the will of Russian athletes during their preparations for the Games in Japan.

Lavrov said that "honest athletes are standing beyond all intrigues," adding that they "have ashamed all of these politicians. All honor to you!"

The Russian foreign minister also stated that athletes from Russia managed to preserve their dignity and the dignity of sports on the whole.

"Most importantly is that you have managed to protect the dignity of your country being a friendly squad as part of the Russian Olympic Committee team," Lavrov added.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo were held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

The team of Russian athletes finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 71 Olympic medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo included 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia was also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan and ROC athletes received gold medals at award ceremonies to the tune of the First Piano Concerto by Pyotr Tchaikovsky.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.