Athlete Timanovskaya recipient of presidential stipend, Lukashenko says

MINSK, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that athlete Kristina Timanovskaya who hadn’t returned to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics has been receiving the presidential stipend since last December despite her oppositional sentiments.

"Last December, after everything that happened - go ahead, keep on training: she was paid almost three thousand [Belarusian] rubles (almost $1,200 - TASS), proper conditions were created," the Belarusian president said during the "Big Conversation with the President" with the participation of experts, journalists and community leaders on Monday.

He also informed why Timanovskaya was included on the national Olympic team: "Do you know why [she was] included? The IOC applied pressure and recommended [doing so] to us. And we included seven people like that on their demands," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko asserted that the athlete’s decision not to return to Belarus from the Tokyo Olympics was not made independently: "She wouldn’t have done this on her own had she not been instructed [to do so]. From Japan, in Tokyo, she got in touch with her pals in Poland and she was told verbatim: ‘When you arrive at an airport, run to a Japanese policeman and yell that those two who brought you to the airport are KGB employees.’ Although there was not a single person from special services in Japan. We do not practice this."

Timanovskaya first made herself known in the 2014 season when she won silver medals in the 100m and 200m races at the Belarusian championship in Grodno. At the 2020 Belarusian championship in Minsk she was the best in the same categories. This March, she was disqualified at a preliminary stage of the European championship for a false start. She fulfilled the requirements for the 200m distance to participate in the Tokyo Olympics yet there the 24-year-old athlete lost her only qualification race.

On August 1, the Belarusian Olympic Committee announced that the national athletics coaching staff decided to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and mental state. Earlier, the track and field coaching staff decided to nominate her to run in the 4x400m relay after two Belarusian runners were disqualified from participating in the event for not supplying enough doping samples. The athlete took to social media to criticize this decision. She claimed she was subject to pressure to leave Japan without her consent. Poland issued her a humanitarian visa after which the athlete left for Warsaw via Vienna.