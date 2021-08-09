Putin set to meet national athletes of 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to personally meet with athletes of the national Olympic team as well as national athletes of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to kick off in late August.

"I definitely want to meet with the [2020 Summer Games in Tokyo] Olympic and Paralympic athletes," the Russian president said during his online conference with the team of national Paralympic athletes on Monday.

"As soon as the 2020 Summer [Olympic and Paralympic] Games are over we will definitely hold a personal meeting," Putin said.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held between August 24 and September 5. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.

The Russian president stressed that he strongly believed in the success of Russian Paralympians at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and would be closely following their results.

"Preparations of Paralympians for such important and complicated tournaments are always linked to particular issues, which require a closer examination," Putin said adding that he spoke about the precise work of doctors and other specialists.

According to Putin, the coaching staff and psychologists of the Russian team of Paralympic athletes are very qualified.

"I want to express my gratitude to all the specialists, who worked with you in the course of many years," the Russian president said speaking to the Paralympic team of Russia.

The head of Russia also said that future medals of the national Paralympic team in Tokyo would always noticed by the world.

"I have no doubts whatsoever that you will achieve them [successes and medals] and wish you all the best from the bottom of my heart," Putin concluded.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.