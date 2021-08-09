Belarusian athlete Timanovskaya concerned for her safety — TV

TOKYO, August 9. /TASS/. Belarusian track and field athlete Kristina Timanovskaya, who is currently staying in Poland with her family, is fearful for her safety.

"I must be constantly accompanied by security. I am not confident that I can safely go outside," Timanovskaya told the NHK TV channel, mentioning the recent death of Vitaly Shishov, head of the Belarusian House in Ukraine NGO, in this context.

The athlete also said that she intends to support fellow Belarusians by continuing her sporting career. "I want to continue running to support journalists, athletes, political prisoners and other representatives of the Belarusian nation," she stressed.

The Belarusian coaching staff at the Tokyo Olympics decided to put Timanovskaya forward to the 4x400m relay after two other runners were disqualified for failing to provide the required number of doping samples. The athlete, who was training to run 100m and 200m races, criticized this decision on social media.

On August 1, the coaching staff moved to send Timanovskaya home over her emotional and psychological state. The runner then said that she was pressured to leave Tokyo and shared her plans to seek asylum in Europe. Poland issued a humanitarian visa for Timanovskaya who later flew to Warsaw via Vienna.