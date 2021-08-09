Russian Olympic athletes are flying back to Moscow from Tokyo

TOKYO, August 9. /TASS/. The last plane carrying Russian Olympic athletes back to Moscow has taken off in Tokyo, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian men's volleyball team, the women's handball team, rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming teams, Olympic champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene and other athletes have left Tokyo. The Olympic Games in Tokyo were held from July 23 to August 8.

Karate athlete Anna Chernysheva, who was tested positive for coronavirus upon arrival at the Tokyo airport, remains in the Japanese capital. In accordance with the established protocol, the athlete was accommodated in a special hotel under doctors’ supervision for ten days. President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov said that the representative of the organization will remain in Tokyo until the athlete ends quarantine.

The team of Russian athletes finished fifth in the Olympics overall medal standings, with 71 medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

Russian athletes won more gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics than at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Back then, Russia’s team won 19 gold medals and was fourth in the overall medal standings. At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Russian athletes won 20 gold medals and finished fourth in the total medal count.

As for the total number of medals, Russia boasted 56 medals at the Rio Olympics and 68 - at the London Olympics. The biggest number of medals - 90 - were won by Russian athletes in 2004 in Athens. The national team was the third in the medal standings back then.