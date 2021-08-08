Putin to talk to members of Russian Paralympic team via video link on August 9

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a traditional meeting with members of the Russian Paralympic team via video link on Monday before their departure for the competition, the Kremlin press service reported.

"On August 9, 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video link meeting with members of the Russian Paralympic team, who are undergoing final preparations for the upcoming Tokyo Games at training centers in different regions of the country," the statement said.

Putin repeatedly stated that Russia gives priority to the development of Paralympic sports. According to the President, the state supports and "will support the Paralympians, defend their legal rights and interests at the highest level, and create all conditions for training and performances."

Putin also said that the Paralympians are "an example for millions of people" due to their will to win and to live, the desire to achieve success, despite any difficulties.

Russian Paralympic team

The Russian Paralympic team comprises 430 people, including 241 athletes (129 men and 112 women). In total, representatives of 50 regions of the country will take part in the games. Russian Paralympians will take part in competitions in 19 out of 22 events of the program; for the first time - in badminton, bocce, rowing and canoeing, triathlon, taekwondo, as well as competitions among women in goalball and seated volleyball.

Due to current sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.

In this regard, athletes will perform under the flag with the emblem of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) with Russian and English abbreviations. The team's emblem will be a combination of the Paralympic symbol "Agitos" with three flames painted in white, blue and red. Instead of the Russian anthem for the Paralympics in Tokyo and Beijing, a musical piece from Piano Concerto No. 1 by Pyotr Tchaikovsky was approved.

Last week, President Vladimir Putin said that the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposing a ban on the use of the Russian flag and anthem at international competitions was obviously politically motivated.

Putin drew attention to the fact that sanctions for breaching doping rules are typically imposed on individual athletes. The performance of Russian athletes at international competitions, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, is the best proof that any attempts to politicize sport are null and harmful, he added.

In 2016, the Russian national team was not admitted to the Summer Paralympic Games in Rio da Janeiro by the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) based on Richard McLaren's report on doping in Russian sports. At the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Paralympics, the Russians competed in neutral status under the IPC flag, the athletes won eight gold, ten silver and six bronze medals, finishing in second place in overall standings.

The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan’s Tokyo will be held between August 24 and September 5. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced their decision to postpone for one year the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan due to the continuous COVID-19 spread.