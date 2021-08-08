Politics will not dash victories of Russian athletes at Olympic Games, says lawmaker

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Political intrigues will not be able dash the achievements of Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, Boris Paikin, chairman of the physical culture and sports committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told TASS on Sunday.

The team of Russian athletes finished fifth in the Olympics overall medal standings, with 71 medals, including 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze ones.

"Russian athletes competed in Tokyo in very difficult psychological conditions," Paikin said. "And once again they proved that sport is first of all about personal courage. We have outstripped our results at the Games in Rio de Janeiro in terms of the number of gold medals. And in terms of the overall number of medals, we have not only outstripped but nearly doubled the result."

"And selfless training, incredible skills are behind each silver and bronze medal. No politics can dash real victories of our athletes. We are proud of how they represented their country at these Games having once again proved that Russia is a great sports power," he added.

Russian athletes won more gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics than at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Back then, Russia’s team won 19 gold medals and was fourth in the overall medal standings. At the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Russian athletes won 20 gold medals and finished fourth in the total medal count.

As for the total number of medals, Russia boasted 56 medals at the Rio Olympics and 68 - at the London Olympics. The biggest number of medals - 90 - were won by Russian athletes in 2004 in Athens. The national team was the third in the medal standings back then.