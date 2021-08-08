Russian diplomat says Russian medalists of Tokyo Olympics are heroes

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes who won medals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo are real heroes, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"They are heroes. They had to compete in such difficult conditions. And not only them, but also their parents, their team, their coaches - all those who were behind their victories," she said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

"And the entire country was rooting for them. We were doing our best to make them feel our support and love in far-away Tokyo," she added.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

Russian athletes competed in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

The Olympic Games were held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Team ROC finished fifth in the overall medal standings, with 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze medals. Team ROC has demonstrated the best result in terms of the number of medals since 2004.