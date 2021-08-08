Biased attitude to Russian athletes at Olympics not to be left unaddressed - deputy PM

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will not leave unaddressed situations when politics dominated over objective and fair appraisal of performances of Russian athletes at the Olympic Games, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko told TASS on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) sent a request to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) about judging in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics after Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, losing to Linoy Ashram who took the gold, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine.

Apart from that, after Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal for the 200m backstroke event at the Tokyo Olympics on July 30, Ryan Murphy of the United States who finished second told reporters that the race "probably wasn't clean."

"Naturally, we will not leave unaddressed situations when politics were above objective and fair appraisal of performances of Russian athletes. The conclusions is clear for all - such attitudes to our athletes are inadmissible," Chernyshenko said.

"Jointly with the sports ministry we will analyze the results demonstrated by our athletes. Exhaustive measures will be taken to support those sports disciplines where the results could have been better. The focus will be made also on increasing the number of world-level tournaments hosted by Russia," he added.

As many as 339 sets of medals were contested during the Olympic Games that were held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. The overall medal standings are topped by the United States’ team, which boasts 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. It is followed by China’s team (38-32-18) and Japan’s team (27-14-17). Next is the British team (22-21-22). Russia is fifth, with 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze medals. Team ROC has demonstrated the best result in terms of the number of medals since 2004.