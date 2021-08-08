IOC President Bach thanks Japan for organizing Olympic Games amid pandemic

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach has thanked Japan for the organization of the Olympic Games amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games were held from July 23 through August 8, with most of the competitions held without spectators.

"In these difficult times, you give the world the most precious of gifts: hope. For the first time since the pandemic began, the entire world came together. Billions of people around the globe were united by emotion, sharing moments of joy and inspiration. This gives us hope. This gives us faith in the future," he said in his closing speech. "On behalf of all athletes, we say: Thank you, Tokyo! Thank you, Japan! A special thanks goes to all the volunteers. The smiles in your eyes have warmed our hearts."

"These were unprecedented Olympic Games. It took us, the IOC and our Japanese partners and friends, an equally unprecedented effort to make them happen. This is why I would like to thank the Japanese authorities at all levels for their steadfast commitment," he said. "Our deep gratitude and appreciation go to the Organizing Committee. Nobody has ever organized postponed Olympic Games before.

The Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020 but were postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the organizers decided that the Games would be held without foreign fans and local spectators would not be allowed to attend Olympics events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.

As many as 339 sets of medals were contested during the Games. The overall medal standings are topped by the United States’ team, which boasts 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. It is followed by China’s team (38-32-18) and Japan’s team (27-14-17). Next is the British team (22-21-22). Russia is fifth, with 20 gold, 28 silver, and 23 bronze medals.