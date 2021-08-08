Olympic flame put out at Tokyo Olympics declared closed

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. The Olympic flame has been put out during the closing ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.

The closing ceremony of the 32nd Olympic Games is being held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo without spectators.

The Olympic Games were held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. The Olympic Games in Tokyo were initially scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020 but were postponed for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the same reason, the organizers decided that the Games would be held without foreign fans and local spectators would not be allowed to attend Olympics events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.