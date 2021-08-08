Putin to meet with Russian Paralympic athletes in video format on August 9

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the members of Paralympic Team ROC on Monday, August 9, in a video format, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

"On August 9, 2021, the President of the Russian Federation V.V. Putin in a video format will meet with the members of the Russian Paralympic team who are undergoing final training before the upcoming Tokyo Games at training bases in various regions of the country," the statement said.

The 16th Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo from August 24 through September 5, 2021. Team ROC consists of 430 people, including 241 athletes. The Russian Paralympic athletes will participate in 19 disciplines out of 22 included in the Paralympic Games.