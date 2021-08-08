Team ROC participates in Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Russian athletes participated in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Flag bearers opened the procession. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) was represented by Russian freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev who carried the ROC flag. The athlete won the gold in the under-97kg weight category, becoming a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Other athletes walked after the flag bearers.

Volleyball player Maxim Mikhailov and sabre fencer Sofya Velikaya were the flag bearers for Team ROC at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

In all, 339 sets of awards were at stake at the Tokyo Games. The US team won the medal count with 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. China was second (38-32-18), followed by Japan (27-14-17) and the UK (22-21-22), with Russia in fifth place (20-28-23).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were held between July 23 and August 8. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games were postponed for a year. The organizers decided to hold the Games without foreign fans, and local spectators were not admitted to the Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.