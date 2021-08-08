Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony begins

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. The closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games started at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

In all, 339 sets of awards were at stake at the Tokyo Games. The US team won the medal count with 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals. China was second (38-32-18), followed by Japan (27-14-17) and the UK (22-21-22), with Russia in fifth place (20-28-23).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo were held between July 23 and August 8. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Games were postponed for a year. The organizers decided to hold the Games without foreign fans, and local spectators were not admitted to the Olympic events in six Japanese prefectures, including Tokyo.