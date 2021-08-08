Russia’s Sports Minister hopes points for rhythmic gymnastics competition explained

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin hopes that the International Gymnastics Federation will provide an explanation for points awarded to Russian athletes and their opponents in the rhythmic gymnastics group all-around event, the Ministry’s press service quoted him as saying.

The team of Russian gymnasts was represented by Anastasia Bliznyuk, Anastasiia Maksimova, Anastasiia Tatareva, Alisa Tishchenko and Angelina Shkatova. In total, Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) gathered 90,400 points, later the team lodged a protest which was satisfied and they were added 0,300 points with the final result of 90,700 points. The gold went to Bulgaria, with 92,100 points. Italy took the bronze, scoring 87,700 points.

"I congratulate our athletes with the Olympic medal. They performed wonderfully at the Games in Tokyo, coped with a colossal pressure, performed the most complex elements at high speed. They were fighting and weren’t giving up until the end, showing high stamina and character," the sports minister said.

"We are proud of the performance of Russian gymnasts at the Olympics. I congratulate the athletes, the coaches of the national team, the All-Russia Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation and its president Irina Viner-Usmanova. I hope that the International Gymnastics Federation will provide an explanation for the scores of the Russians and their opponents," he added.

On Saturday, Dina Averina from Russia won the silver medal in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine. Russian athletes failed to win the Olympic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event for the first time since 1996.