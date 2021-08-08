Team ROC female handball athletes win silver at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) has become the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympic Games in women’s handball.

In the final tournament, Russian athletes lost to the French team with 25:30 score. The bronze went to Norway who defeated the Swedish team in the third-place match (36:19).

The Russian female handball athletes won the 71st medal for Team ROC in Tokyo, becoming third following the US (113) and China (88).

Team ROC is fifth in the medal count, boasting 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze medals. The US team is in the lead (39-41-33), followed by the Chinese (38-32-18) and the Japanese (27-14-17). The UK team is in fourth place (22-21-22).

In 2016, the Russian female handball athletes became Olympic champions defeating the French in the final match (22:19). At the Beijing Olympics, Russia won the silver.

The Olympic Games will conclude on August 8.