Team ROC’s fifth place in Olympic medal count success, State Duma says

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. The fifth place in the medal count is a success for Russian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, Dmitry Svishchev, a member of the Russian State Duma committee on physical culture, sports, tourism and the youth, told TASS.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) boasts 20 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals.

"This is a very good result in the conditions of sanctions and a reduced team. Medals and good results were attained where nobody expected, somewhere we lost the medals, fairly or not. It is necessary to congratulate the entire team, the Russian Olympic Committee, Russia’s Sports Ministry, all athletes and participants of the Olympic Games," he said.

Earlier, the US team won the medal count of the Tokyo Olympic Games after the women’s volleyball team took the gold. The Americans have 39 gold, 40 silver and 33 bronze medals. They are followed by China (38-32-18), Japan (27-14-17) and the UK (22-21-22).