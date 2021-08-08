Team ROC fifth in Olympic medal count

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) has become fifth in the total medal count of the Tokyo Olympic Games after UK boxer Lauren Price won the under-75kg final.

Russian athletes boast 20 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals. The Russians lost the chance to overtake the UK team (22-21-22) in the medal count because the Russian athletes are only competing for the gold in women's handball today.

The Russian athletes won more gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics than at the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. There, the Russian team won 19 gold medals and was fourth in the total count. At the London Olympics the Russians won 20 gold medals.

In Tokyo, Team ROC surpassed the total medal count results of the previous two Olympics. In Rio de Janeiro the Russians won 56 medals and they took 68 medals in London. To date, Team ROC won 70 medals in Tokyo. The team is third in the total medal count following the US (112) and China (88).

Earlier, the US team won the medal count of the Tokyo Olympic Games after the women’s volleyball team took the gold. The Americans have 39 gold, 40 silver and 33 bronze medals. They are followed by China (38-32-18) and Japan (27-14-17).