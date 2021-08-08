Gymnast Dina Averina says will continue her sporting career if health permits

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. A Tokyo Olympics silver medalist, Dina Averina from Russia, told reporters she would continue her sporting career if health permits.

On Saturday, Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine. Russian athletes failed to win the Olympic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event for the first time since 1996.

"I have back problems," Averina said. "If my health permits, I will continue."

Averina, 22, has 13 world champion titles and 10 European champion titles. Her sister, Arina Averina, is a four-time world champion and nine-time European champion.

The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will end on August 8.