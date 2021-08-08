ROC team wins Olympic silver in rhythmic gymnastics group all around

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. The team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) won the Olympic silver medal in rhythmic gymnastics group all around on Sunday.

The team of Russian gymnasts comprised Anastasia Bliznyuk, Anastasiia Maksimova, Anastasiia Tatareva, Alisa Tishchenko and Angelina Shkatova.

In total, the ROC team gathered 90,400 points.

The gold went to Bulgaria, with 92,100 points. Italy took the bronze, scoring 87,700 points.

During the Olympic competition in rhythmic gymnastics, the Russian team filed several protests, including four during the individual all around competition and two during the team all around. Only two of them were upheld.

On Saturday, Dina Averina from Russia won the silver medal in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine. Russian athletes failed to win the Olympic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event for the first time since 1996.

For the first time since 1996, athletes from Russia won no Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics. Since 2000, Russians won both individual and team all-around competitions at every Games.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - is the fifth in the overall medal standings, boasting 20 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals. The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is topped by the United States (38-39-33), China (38-31-18) and Japan (27-14-17). The United Kingdom is the fourth (21-21-22).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.