Russian gymnast Averina fell victim to political games — lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russian athlete Dina Averina, who won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, has fallen victim to political games, a senior Russian lawmaker said in a comment, provided to TASS by his press service.

"During current Olympic Games, our athletes demonstrated fantastic results, proving Russia’s status of a sports superpower. Three-time world champion Dina Averina has fallen victim to political games. For us, Dina will remain an absolute winner. Her skills, her courage and her tears will become a symbol of the Russian national character in sports," said Boris Paikin, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs.

"Along with our champions of the Athens Olympic Games, we also remember Alexei Nemov and unfair refereeing during his performance. We remember how viewers cheered him as the true winner. Dina Averina will make history in the same way, as an undefeated champion," he added.

Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine. Russian athletes failed to win the Olympic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event for the first time since 1996.