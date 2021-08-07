Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation president questions future of rhythmic gymnastics

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Rhythmic gymnastics has no future given the current rules, All-Russia Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation President Irina Viner-Usmanova told TASS.

On Saturday, Russian athlete Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine. Russian athletes failed to win the Olympic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event for the first time since 1996.

"The question is, why keep on working? I turn rhythmic gymnastics into art but it seems that that no one needs art," Viner-Usmanova pointed out. "This is not the right way to judge competitions. I will have to really think this through because there is no future for rhythmic gymnastics with such judging and such rules," she added.

Viner-Usmanova has been the head coach of the Russian rhythmic gymnastics team since 2001. In 2008, she took the reins of the All-Russia Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation.