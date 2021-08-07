Head coach hails Team ROC’s Lasitskene as queen of high jump

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene proved to be the queen of high jump at the Tokyo Olympics, head track and field coach for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team Yuri Borzakovsky told TASS.

On Saturday, three-time world champion Lasitskene won the gold in the women’s high jump event at the Tokyo Games, clearing 2.04 meters.

"I am super happy for Masha’s success, my warmest congratulations to her, her coach and manger, her husband and her entire team. This season turned out to be harder than ever for Masha but she managed to get over it. She is the true queen of high jump," Borzakovsky said.