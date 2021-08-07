ROC sends request to International Gymnastics Federation about judging at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee has sent a request to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) about judging in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov wrote on Instagram.

"Our lawyers have written a request and sent it to the top officials at the International Gymnastics Federation," he pointed out, adding: "Now we will wait for a response from the FIG."

On Saturday, Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine.

Russian athletes failed to win the Olympic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event for the first time since 1996.