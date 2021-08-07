Russian athletes win three gold medals on Day 15 of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Russian athletes won seven medals on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Gold medals were secured by synchro swimmers in the women's artistic swimming team event, freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev (in the 97 kg category), and high jumper Maria Lasitskene.

Beach volleyball players Vyacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovsky, rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina and the men’s volleyball team won silver medals.

Freestyle wrestler Gadzhimurad Rashidov took home the bronze medal in the 65 kg category.

Team Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team ranks fourth in the Olympic medal tally in Tokyo with 20 golds, 26 silvers and 23 bronze medals. China tops the medal count with 38 golds, 31 silvers and 18 bronzes, followed by the United States (36 golds, 39 silvers, 33 bronzes), and Japan (27 golds, 12 silvers, 17 bronzes).