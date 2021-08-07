Team ROC wins silver in men’s volleyball event at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Russian volleyball players have won the silver medal in the men’s volleyball event at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

In the final match, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team lost to France 2-3 (23:25, 17:25, 25:21, 25:21, 12:15).

Russian players have so far won one Olympic volleyball gold medal (2012), two silvers (2000, 2021) and two bronzes (1996, 2016).

Team ROC ranks fourth in the Olympic medal tally in Tokyo with 20 golds, 26 silvers and 23 bronze medals. China tops the medal count with 38 golds, 31 silvers and 18 bronzes, followed by the United States (36 golds, 39 silvers, 33 bronzes), and Japan (27 golds, 12 silvers, 17 bronzes). France is tenth with nine golds, 12 silvers and 11 bronzes.