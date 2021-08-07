Team ROC coach calls rhythmic gymnastics all-around judging at Tokyo Games ‘a shame’

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Judging in the rhythmic gymnastics all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games was a shame, All-Russia Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation President and rhythmic gymnastics head coach for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team Irina Viner-Usmanova told TASS.

On Saturday, Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine.

"It’s outrageous that our girls received nearly a point less in every event than they did during Friday’s qualification round," she pointed out. "Ashram dropped her ribbon in the last event but she still became the champion. It’s a shame for rhythmic gymnastics and the technical committee," Viner-Usmanova added.