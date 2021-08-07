Freestyle wrestler Sadulaev to carry flag for Team ROC at Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev will carry the flag for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS.

On Saturday, Sadulaev won the men's 97kg freestyle wrestling event at the Tokyo Games, taking his second Olympic gold.

Volleyball player Maxim Mikhailov and sabre fencer Sofya Velikaya were the flag bearers for Team ROC at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

The closing ceremony of the Games will take place on Sunday.