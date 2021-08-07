Russian Olympic Committee to seek probe into rhythmic gymnastics judging at Tokyo Games

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will seek for a thorough probe into the judging situation in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov wrote on Instagram.

On Saturday, Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, scoring 107,650 points. Israel’s Linoy Ashram took the gold with 107,800 points, despite a mistake in her ribbon routine.

"We would like to have answers to a number of questions. We will seek a thorough probe into the judging situation at the Olympics by the relevant technical committee. We will make every effort to ensure the transparency of this process and make its results public," Pozdnyakov pointed out.