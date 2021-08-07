Team ROC wins one bronze medal in diving at Olympic Games

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Team ROC’s (Russian Olympic Committee) athletes have taken one bronze medal in diving events at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The only medal was clinched by Alexander Bondar and Viktor Minibaev in men’s synchronized 10m platform diving event.

A total of eight sets of medals were at the stake at the Olympics in Tokyo. Team ROC shared the sixth place with the teams of Australia and Mexico. China’s team was the best is diving, winning seven gold and five silver medals, followed by Britain (1-0-2), the US (0-2-1), Canada (0-1-0), and Germany (0-0-2).

Russian athletes showed their worst result at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, taking no medals. Meanwhile, two gold, one silver and two bronze medals won at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney are the highest achievement of the Russian team.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - is the fourth boasting 20 gold, 25 silver and 23 bronze medals. The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is topped by China (38-31-18), followed the United States (36-39-33), and Japan (27-12-17).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.