Team ROC’s Lasitskene wins gold in women’s high jump at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene has won the gold in the women’s high jump event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, clearing 2.04 meters.

Australia’s Nicola McDermott came second and Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh was third, both of them clearing 2.02 meters.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team now ranks fourth in the Olympic medal tally with 20 golds, 25 silvers and 23 bronze medals. China tops the medal count with 38 golds, 31 silvers and 18 bronzes, followed by the United States (36 golds, 39 silvers, 33 bronzes), and Japan (27 golds, 12 silvers, 17 bronzes).