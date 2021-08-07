Team ROC’s Rashidov takes Olympic bronze in men’s freestyle wrestling lightweight category

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Team ROC’s (Russian Olympic Committee) freestyle wrestler Gadzhimurad Rashidov has won Olympic bronze in the 65-kilogram category at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Japan's Takuto Otoguro won gold in the men's freestyle wrestling lightweight category, while Azerbaijan's Haji Aliyev took silver. India's Bajrang Punia claimed another bronze medal.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - is the fifth boasting 19 gold, 25 silver and 23 bronze medals. The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is topped by China (38-30-18), followed the United States (34-37-32), Japan (25-12-17), and Britain (20-21-22).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.