Team ROC’s freestyle wrestler Sadulaev becomes two-time Olympic champion

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Team ROC’s (Russian Olympic Committee) freestyle wrestler Abdulrashid Sadulaev has defeated the US’ Kyle Snyder 6-3 and won Olympic gold in the 97-kilogram category at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Cuba’s Reineris Salas and Italy’s Abraham Canyedo earned bronze medals.

Sadulaev, 25, has become a two-time Olympic champion. He was the Olympic gold medalist in the 86-kilogram category in 2016. The athlete is also a four-time world champion.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - is the fifth boasting 19 gold, 25 silver and 23 bronze medals. The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is topped by China (38-30-18), followed the United States (34-37-32), Japan (25-12-17), and Britain (20-21-22).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.