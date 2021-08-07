Team ROC’s synchro swimmers take sixth straight Olympic gold in group event

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Team ROC’s (Russian Olympic Committee) synchro swimmers have won the team events at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, scoring a total of 196.0979 for two programs. They were followed by teams of China (193.5310) and Ukraine (190.3018).

The ROC team was represented by Vlada Chigireva, Marina Goliadkina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Polina Komar, Aleksandra Patskevich, Svetlana Romashina, Alla Shishkina, and Maria Shurochkina.

This is the sixth consecutive time that Russian synchro swimmers have won the team events at the Olympics.

As of today, the Russian national team of athletes in Tokyo - participating as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports - is the fifth boasting 19 gold, 25 silver and 23 bronze medals. The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is topped by China (38-30-18), followed the United States (34-37-32), Japan (25-12-17), and Britain (20-21-22).

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.