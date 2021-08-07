ROC chief calls Russian gymnasts’ failure to win gold in individual all-around tragedy

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The Russian gymnasts’ failure to win the gold in individual all-around at the Olympic Games is an absolute tragedy, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier, team ROC’s rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina took the individual all-around silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The gold went to Israel's Linoy Ashram and the bronze was taken by Belarus' Alina Gornosko. Dina Averina’s identical twin sister Arina Averina took the fourth spot. This is the first time Russian gymnasts have failed to win the gold medal in individual all-around at the Olympics since 1996.

"An absolute tragedy, the girls fought, failed to cope with excitement," he said, adding that "humanly it is necessary to support the girls.".