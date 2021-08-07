Team ROC’s Dina Averina takes Olympics silver in rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. Team ROC’s (Russian Olympic Committee) rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina has taken the individual all-around silver at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Dina Averina, 22, scored 107.650 overall (hoop, ball, clubs, and ribbon). The gold went to Israel's Linoy Ashram (107.800) and the bronze was taken by Belarus' Alina Gornosko (102.700). Dina Averina’s identical twin sister Arina Averina took the fourth spot (102.100).

This is the first time Russian gymnasts have failed to win the title in individual all-around at the Olympics since 1996.

As of today, the list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is topped by China (38 gold, 29 silver and 17 bronze medals). It is followed by the national team of the United States (34 gold, 36 silver and 32 bronze medals), the Japanese team in the third place with 24 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals, and the British team on the fourth spot with 19 gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals. Russia is the fifth, boasting 17 gold, 25 silver and 22 bronze medals.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.