ROC chief believes Tokyo Olympics have been successful for Russian athletes

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have been successful for Russian athletes irrespective of how many medals will be taken during the remaining days, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Saturday.

As of today, the Russian national team in Tokyo, where it participates under the name of the Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) due to international sanctions against Russian sports, boasts 17 gold, 24 silver and 22 bronze medals. The list of the 2020 Summer Olympic medalists is currently topped by China (37 gold, 27 silver and 17 bronze medals). It is followed by the national team of the United States (33 gold, 36 silver and 32 bronze medals), the Japanese team in the third place with 24 gold, 12 silver and 16 bronze medals, and the British team on the fourth spot with 19 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.

"Irrespective of how many more medals will be taken, those games have been very successful for our team," Pozdnyakov said. "The plans and projections we had in a number of athletic disciplines confirmed, while in certain disciplines we even did not expect such a number of athletes to win medals. The team has achieved its potential, though there are two more days left," he added.

Russian athletes took the fourth place with 19 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.