TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The lack of doping cases in the team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Olympics in Tokyo is the result of efforts assumed in recent years, ROC President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters on Saturday.

"Another important result is the lack of doping cases in the Russian team. This is the result of efforts assumed in recent years. I congratulate the sports society, the Ministry of Sport, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency and the Federal Medical and Biological Agency on this," he said.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and use anthem for a two-year period. The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022. The Russian delegation arrived in Tokyo as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee), and in the event of a victory by a Russian athlete or team, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto is played.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are being held this year between July 23 and August 8.