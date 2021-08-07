WADA, IOC have no issue with observing CAS sanctions by Russian side

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have no issue with observing sanctions against Russian sports at the Olympics in Tokyo, President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov told reporters.

"The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is observed by all rigorously, by all athletes. We have had a meeting with IOC’s representatives where we discussed the situation. According to colleagues, neither the IOC, nor the Organizing Committee, nor WADA have any issues on observing CAS’ decision regarding participation in the Olympic Games," he said.

"Most experts share the view on one issue, and the head of the state has mentioned this, that the CAS decision has not become any problem for our athletes from the viewpoint of competitive result," Pozdnyakov noted.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag and use anthem for a two-year period. The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

The Russian delegation arrived in Tokyo as Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee), and in the event of a victory by a Russian athlete or team, Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto is played.