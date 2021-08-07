Team USA wins 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold in men’s basketball

TOKYO, August 7. /TASS/. The United States national basketball team won on Saturday the gold of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo in men’s basketball competition.

The US basketball squad clinched the gold with the 87-82 win over the national team of France.

Team USA is the winner of three previous Olympic Games, namely in 2008, 2012, 2016, while France made its way to the Olympics basketball final for the first time since 2000.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.