Attempts to ‘pinch’ Russia in sphere of sport to recede after 2022 - Putin

PERVOMAISKY /Republic of Bashkortostan/, August 6. /TASS/. International sports organizations are interested in Russia’s bidding to host large sports events, so attempts to impose more sanctions or "pinch" Russia some other way in the sphere of sport will inevitable recede after 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, commenting on the anti-Russian sanctions in sport.

"As for the future, these restrictions are in force till the end of 2022. I think that from that time on all attempt to restrict or somehow ‘pinch’ Russia in the sphere of sport will recede too," he said at a meeting with the Cemix plant workers.

Then, Russia will be able to bid for hosting biggest international competitions. "I think that global sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, are interested in having Russia as a participant and contender for hosting largest world tournaments," he said, adding that Russia has already demonstrated "in the most brilliant way" that it can host such events at the highest level.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.