CAS’ ruling to ban Russian flag and anthem at Tokyo Games politically motivated — Putin

PERVOMAISKY /Republic of Bashkortostan/, August 6. /TASS/. The ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposing a ban on the use of the Russian flag and anthem at international competitions is obviously politically motivated, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I think that the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport was politically motivated to a certain extent," he said at a meeting with Cemix plant workers.

He drew attention to the fact that sanctions for breaching doping rules are typically imposed on individual athletes. "It has been a global practice until now - the attitude of a concrete athlete or his or her coach to it. And his or her guilt was established," he said, adding that punishment for doping "has always been individual." Moreover, in his words, many countries now and then face the doping problem.

"Regrettably, I think sports officials could not resist this political pressure," Putin added.

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.