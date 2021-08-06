Russian athletes’ performance shows pointlessness of politicizing sport — Putin

PERVOMAISKY /Republic of Bashkortostan/, August 6. /TASS/. The performance of Russian athletes at international competitions, including the Tokyo Olympic Games, is the best proof that any attempts to politicize sport are null and harmful, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I think that they - our athletes - have demonstrated by their performance that any attempts to politicize sport are null, pointless and even harmful. And have no sense at all," he said at a meeting with Cemix plant workers.

The ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) imposing a ban on the use of the Russian flag and anthem at international competitions is obviously politically motivated, the president said. "I think that the ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport was politically motivated to a certain extent," he said. "But on the other hand, it has no adverse impact on the quality of our athletes’ performance."

As for the decision to use Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s music instead of the Russian anthem, Putin noted, "If they like Tchaikovsky’s music better than Alexandrov’s, let them listen to Tchaikovsky."

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.