Team ROC wins four medals on Day 14 of Tokyo Olympics; holds 5th place in medals standings

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. The team of athletes from Russia won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals on Day 14 of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in the Japanese capital of Tokyo.

The gold medal for Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) was brought today by freestyle wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov who won in men's under-74 kilograms weight category.

The silver was coined by Muslim Gadzhimagomedov in men’s heavyweight (81-91 kg) category. Today’s two bronze medals for Team ROC were brought by racing cyclists Gulnaz Khatuntseva and Maria Novolodskaya in madison event and boxer Zenfira Magomedalieva in the under-75-kg category.

A total of 23 sets of medals was at stake on Day 14 (August 6) of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Team ROC (the Russian Olympic Committee) is currently 5th in the overall medal count. Russian athletes boast 17 gold, 23 silver, and 22 bronze medals. Chinese athletes are in first place (36-26-17), followed by the Americans (31-36-31) and the Japanese (24-11-16). The team from the UK is fourth (18-20-20).

A total of 34 sets of medals will be at stake in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Japan’s capital of Tokyo are being held this year between July 23 and August 8. In March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Japan for one year due to the spread of COVID-19.

Russia at Tokyo-2020

On July 6, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) published an approved list of 335 athletes, who were selected to represent the country at the Summer Olympic Games. The Olympic delegation of Russian athletes in Tokyo includes 185 female and 150 male athletes.

Russian athletes are competing in Tokyo under the flag and logo of the Russian National Olympic Committee (ROC) instead of the Russian national flag and state emblem. The national anthem of Russia is also under sanctions at the Olympics in Japan.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia for a two-year period.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.