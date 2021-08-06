Team ROC female handball athletes enter Tokyo Olympics finals

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. Team ROC (Russian Olympic Committee) female handball team defeated Norway with 27:26 score during the Tokyo Olympics semi-finals.

The athletes from Russia will now have to face France, while Norway will compete with Sweden over a bronze medal. Both matches will take place on August 8.

In 2016, the Russian national team also defeated Norway with 38:37 score and defeated France in the finals. This was the first Russian female handball Olympic victory.

During the Soviet era, the Soviet female handball team won gold twice — in 1976 and 1980 — and one bronze (1988).

The Olympics will wrap up on August 8.