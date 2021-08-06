Russian fencers' performance at Tokyo Olympics was "excellent" — Usmanov

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. International Fencing Federation President Alisher Usmanov has described Russian athletes' performance at the Tokyo Olympics as excellent. He shared his impressions of the Games in an interview to TASS.

Russian fencers were the best in the overall standing at the Olympics with three golds, four silvers and one bronze. Women's foil and sabre fencing teams earned the champions' titles. Sofiya Pozdnyakova won the gold in women's individual saber fencing tournament.

"As for my opinion of the Russian fencers' performance, I believe it was excellent. However, Russian athletes will have to work hard to retain their leading positions. At these Olympic Games, their competitive edge was significant," Usmanov said.

