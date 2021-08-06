FIE to consider amendments to medals distribution rules for team tournaments — Usmanov

TOKYO, August 6. /TASS/. The International Fencing Federation (FIE) will consider the rules of medals distribution in team tournaments, where only the athletes who actually participate in the fights get the decorations, FIE President Alisher Usmanov told TASS.

According to the existing rules, the medals in team competitions, including those at the Olympic Games, are given only to fencers who actually participated in the fights for the awards. A fourth standby participant, who may substitute for an injured athlete, was not entitled to the Olympic medal.

"We will look into this matter. On the one hand, I believe a medal is to be won in a contest. This is just fair. However, on the other hand, it is likewise crucial to reward standby athletes' readiness to substitute for a colleague. In some cases, they never have the chance due to the rule there can be only one substitution during the tournament. The way it happened in Tokyo," Usmanov said.

On July 31, Russia's saber fencers Olga Nikitina, Sofia Velikaya and Sofiya Pozdnyakova won the gold in women's team tournament by beating the French team by 45 points to 41. A fourth athlete, Svetlana Shevelyova, listed as a substitute, did not participate in the fights and remained without the gold medal. In all other award-winning teams four athletes received the awards. At the Tokyo Olympics medals in all team fencing events were contested for the first time ever.

The full text of the interview is available at the TASS website.