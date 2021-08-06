Putin congratulates Russian freestyle wrestler on Olympic gold, praises his triumph

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Russian wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov on winning a gold medal in the men’s freestyle 74 kg final at the Tokyo Olympics, according to a telegram published on the Kremlin’s website on Friday.

"By showing your bright champion qualities, in a stubborn and tense struggle you defeated strong rivals and proved your worthiness of the highest award, your victory has significantly strengthened the leadership positions of the national freestyle wrestling school," the president said in the telegram.

Team ROC’s wrestler Zaurbek Sidakov defeated Belarusian Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov 7-0 in the men’s freestyle 74 kg final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. US athlete Kyle Dake and Uzbekistan’s Bekzod Abdurakhmonov won bronze. Sidakov, 25, is a two-time world champion.